Mack out as Louisville hoops coach, Pegues named interim

Mack spoke with a small number of reporters for a few moments outside the facility, not long before the meeting that formalized his separation from Louisville began.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” Mack said. “I’m not bitter. I love these guys. The university’s been great to me and my family. Life’s too short to live bitter. Just really appreciative.”

He didn’t offer specifics on when he thought things began turning the wrong way for him, other than saying “it’s been building.” And he insisted that he still wants what’s best for Louisville and his players, adding that will not change.

“I’m humble enough that if I’m not the right person, all good, man,” Mack said. “Just want the best for them. They’re great kids. I loved my time at Louisville. My kids love it here. And so, I harbor no bitterness. Life’s too short. I know in 2022 everybody wants to be a victim. Never live my life that way, at all.”

Mack’s meeting with reporters came after he addressed his now-former team, and lamented the fact that players already knew what was happening before he could tell them he was leaving.

“They already knew,” Mack said. “They already knew. You can’t do things the right way anymore. You need approval and all that stuff. I wanted to be the first to tell them.”

Louisville is 11-9 (5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) but needing to win out in hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since Mack’s inaugural 2018-19 season.

Mack signed a seven-year contract in March 2018 that paid an annual base salary of $4 million with a $250,000 increase enacted last spring. Three years remain, but the deal also included a buyout clause in which he would owe the school $4.5 million if he resigned before April.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack speaks to reporters outside the team's practice facility in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Louisville’s Board of Trustees and the school's Athletic Association have scheduled a joint meeting for Wednesday amid a report that coach Chris Mack will soon be out. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley Caption Louisville men's basketball coach Chris Mack speaks to reporters outside the team's practice facility in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Louisville’s Board of Trustees and the school's Athletic Association have scheduled a joint meeting for Wednesday amid a report that coach Chris Mack will soon be out. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday Jan. 24, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Caption Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Monday Jan. 24, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber