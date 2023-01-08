'M3gan' dolls up with $30.2M while 'Avatar' stays No. 1

"M3gan" was the only new film in wide release, though Sony Pictures' "A Man Called Otto," starring Tom Hanks, played in 637 theaters after first launching in four theaters. The film, a remake of the Swedish film "A Man Called Ove," managed a solid $4.2 million ahead of its nationwide release on Friday.

Third place went to "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," with $13.1 million in its third week of release. The animated Universal Pictures sequel has tallied $87.7 million in three weeks, plus $109.7 million internationally.

While many awards contenders have struggled in recent months at the box office, Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is proving a modest exception. The A24 indie starring Brendan Fraser ranked seventh in its fifth week of release with $1.5 million and a cumulative total of $8.6 million — a good return for a film that cost an estimated $3 million to make.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Avatar: The Way of Water," $45 million.

2. “M3gan,” $30.2 million.

3. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” $13.1 million.

4. “A Man Called Otto,” $4.2 million.

5. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” $4 million.

6. “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” $2.4 million.

7. “The Whale,” $1.5 million.

8. “Babylon,” $1.4 million.

9. “Violent Night,” $740,000.

10. “The Menu,” $713,000.