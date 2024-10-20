Lynx and Liberty ready for winner-take-all Game 5 of WNBA Finals with history on line for both teams

This is the first time since 2019 that the WNBA Finals have gone the distance. Since the league switched to a best-of-five format in 2005, seven other series have gone to a Game 5 and the home team has won five of those contests, including in 2019.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve has been a part of six of those winner-take-all games. She's had mixed success splitting a pair as an assistant with the Detroit Shock in 2006 and 2007. She won two of three with Minnesota in 2015-2017.

Next season the WNBA has announced it will use a seven-game series to determine the champion.

This series has been a fitting conclusion to a record-breaking season for the league. The first four games of the series have come down to the last few possessions and have included an overtime game and a last-second shot, which have led to record ratings.

The first three games each had over a million viewers on average, with the audience growing for each contest. They also have had huge crowds in attendance.

New York expects no difference Sunday night with tickets a hot commodity.

