Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

“I saw the time pop up and saw I tied Michael Johnson’s record. I was like ‘Really, you’re going to do me like that?’ Lyles said. ”Then, that number changed from two to a one and my whole world changed.”

It changed even more after he saw the names of his American teammates pop up behind his. He slammed his hands on the ground, ripped off his jersey and grabbed the gold medal from the awaiting presenter.

His victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Only defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who won bronze, prevented a back-to-back Jamaican sweep.

While the Jamaican medalists were the same as four nights ago, the Americans put a completely different trio on the stand. Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell dominated the 100 meters.

