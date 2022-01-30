Lydia Ko holds off Danielle Kang to win at Boca Rio on LPGA

Nelly Korda closed with a 70 and tied for 20th, a result that is expected to drop her from No. 1 in the women's world ranking. Jin Young Ko, who skipped both Florida events to stay home in South Korea, would return to No. 1.
The LPGA Tour now takes a one-week break before wrapping up its Florida swing at the LPGA Drive On Championship.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Caption
Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Lydia Ko of New Zealand smiles as she poses with the trophy after winning the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Lydia Ko of New Zealand smiles as she poses with the trophy after winning the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Tournament winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, center, goes in for a hug with second-place finisher Danielle Kang of the U.S., as Celine Boutier of France, who tied for fourth, looks on, as they finish on the 18th hole in the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Tournament winner Lydia Ko of New Zealand, center, goes in for a hug with second-place finisher Danielle Kang of the U.S., as Celine Boutier of France, who tied for fourth, looks on, as they finish on the 18th hole in the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Celine Boutier of France reacts after finishing on the fifth hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Celine Boutier of France reacts after finishing on the fifth hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Ayaka Furue of Japan lines up a putt on the first hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Ayaka Furue of Japan lines up a putt on the first hole green, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Celine Boutier of France hits on the first hole fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Celine Boutier of France hits on the first hole fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Danielle Kang of the U.S. lines up a putt on the fourth hole, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Danielle Kang of the U.S. lines up a putt on the fourth hole, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Lexi Thompson of the U.S. hits on the first green fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Caption
Lexi Thompson of the U.S. hits on the first green fairway, during the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell
Credit: Rebecca Blackwell