Luxury vehicles, recovering auto markets boost BMW profit

The profit figure improved on the 1.55 billion euros recorded in the same quarter a year earlier. Group revenues fell 1.4% to 26.28 billion euros.

The company said it benefitted from regional upturns in demand as well as from strict cost and cash management. Chief financial officer Nicolas Peter said an earlier decision to focus on the upper luxury segment was paying off as more-profitable vehicles occupied a larger share of the company's sale, citing the X7 made at the company's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.