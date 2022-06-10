Lupe Fiasco, 6lack highlight Apple Music Juneteenth playlist

“I try to make things that establish emotion and utility so that not only can people feel it, but they can actually do something with it,” said the Grammy-winning rapper. “There’s only so much utility you can have in music, but it all boils back down to education and instruction. ‘Galveston’ is about taking Juneteenth, which is normally a celebration of a very specific set of events — the manumission from slavery of Black folks — and approaching it from a different angle."

Bun B performs the original track “This is What We Do (June 19th)” featuring Jack Freeman, and Spencer made her own song “More Than Perfect.” 6LACK covers Mos Def’s classic “Umi Says,” Hawthorne takes on Smokie Norful’s “I Need You Now,” Kranium does Dennis Brown’s “Revolution," SEB performs Chance the Rapper’s “Paranoia” and Alex Isley covers “We Are One,” a song by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly.

“I am a daughter, I’m a mother, I’m a friend," said Isley, the daughter Ernie Isley of the soul group the Isley Brothers. "So, just practicing gratitude. I think that’s a big part of Juneteenth: the gratitude and celebration of who we are and the pride of that and the beauty and the richness of our culture and our power.”

Other artists on the playlist include Cautious Clay, Damien Sneed, Denzel Curry, Elena Pinderhughes, Jlin, Moliy and WSTRN.