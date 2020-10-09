Lundqvist to Caps, goalie carousel spins in NHL free agency

In other goaltending movement, Cam Talbot left the Calgary Flames to sign an $11 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota traded former starter Devan Dubnyk to Minnesota earlier in the week.

Playoff hero Anton Khudobin could soon return tot he Dallas Stars, and Jacob Markstrom is reportedly close to joining Calgary. That leaves Thomas Greiss, Craig Anderson, Jimmy Howard and two-time Cup-winner Corey Crawford as the top goalies left on the market.

Lundqvist didn't last long as a free agent. The veteran of 887 NHL regular-season and 130 playoff games over his career is still trying to win the Cup for the first time. He backstopped Sweden to an Olympic gold medal in 2006 and a silver in 2014 and won the Vezina as the league's top goalie in 2012.

He took the Rangers to the Cup Final in 2014, a rare year he didn't face the Capitals in the playoffs. After losing series to them in 2009 and 2011, Lundqvist eliminated the Capitals three times: 2012, 2013 and 2015.

While Washington won it all with Holtby in 2018, Lundqvist endured a Rangers rebuild that saw him rotated around in a three-goalie carousel with Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev. He hadn't played in the playoffs since 2017 until two games in the qualifying round of the expanded, 24-team playoffs this past summer.

