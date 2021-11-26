Lukashenko offers migrants who stay at border food, clothes

Lukashenko again called on Germany to accept migrants.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday strongly denied claims by Lukashenko that Germany had agreed to take in 2,000 migrants currently in Belarus.

“It’s not true that Germany agrees to this,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Videos and photographs taken by local media outlets show the authoritarian leader of Belarus surveying conditions at the migrants' crowded quarters. Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported that crowds of migrants applauded Lukashenko on his arrival.

Lukashenko said that apart from about 2,000 people at the border facility, another 2,000 to 3,000 more migrants currently remain in Belarus. He promised migrants that the Belarusian authorities would help them return to their home countries — but only if they want to.

“In no case will we detain you, tie your hands, load you on airplanes and send you home if you don’t want that,” Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko said that about 200 migrants still manage to illegally enter the EU every day.

Over 170 people returned to Iraq’s northern Kurdish-run region on Friday with another return flight expected later in the day. Last week, 430 Iraqis returned home after a failed attempt to reach the European Union.

The West has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of luring thousands of migrants to Belarus with the promise of help to get to Western Europe to use them as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.

Caption Iraqi migrants arrive to the airport in Irbil, Iraq, early Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. 170 Iraqi nationals returned home Friday from Belarus in a repatriation process that came after tensions at Poland's eastern border, where thousands of migrants became stuck in a cold and soggy forest. (AP Photo/Hussein Ibrahim) Credit: Hussein Ibrahim Credit: Hussein Ibrahim

