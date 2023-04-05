Lukaku representative requests action after racist incident

“The referee’s response was to award a yellow card to Romelu. Romelu deserves an apology from Juventus, and I expect the league to condemn the behaviour of this group of Juventus supporters immediately,” Yormark added. “The Italian authorities must use this opportunity to tackle racism, rather than punish the victim of the abuse."

The Italian league on Wednesday issued a statement in which Lukaku was not named but said that it “strongly condemns every episode of racism and every form of discrimination."

"A few people in the stands cannot ruin the soccer show and don’t represent the thoughts of all the fans,” the league said.

The league judge will likely open a disciplinary case into the matter, while Juventus said it would collaborate with authorities to identify the fans responsible.

Lukaku, who is Black, has been subjected to racist chants on numerous occasions during his two stints at Inter.

