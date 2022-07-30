Luis Castillo traded to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

He joins a rotation that includes Logan Gilbert, Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen. Touted rookie George Kirby appears likely to be displaced.

Marte, 20, hit .275 with 19 doubles, 15 homers, 55 RBIs and 13 steals this season for Class A Everett.

The 18-year-old Arroyo was a second-round draft pick last year and has hit .299 in the minors with 21 doubles, seven triples, 15 homers, 77 RBIs and 25 steals.

Stout, 24, is 13-9 with a 4.32 ERA in 33 starts over two minor league seasons.

The 22-year-old Moore is 2-1 with a 1.95 ERA this year for Class A Modesto.

A night earlier, the rebuilding Reds dealt outfielder Tyler Naquin and lefty reliever Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for two teenage minor leaguers.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is Tuesday.

