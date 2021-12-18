Luepke's 2 TDs help NDSU beat JMU 20-14 in FCS semis

Luepke had three consecutive touches — a 34-yard reception, a 4-yard run and then a 22-yard TD catch — to give the Bison a 20-14 lead with 13:44 to play.

Johnson was 25-of-34 passing for 210 yards. The sixth-year senior, who went into the game having thrown just two interceptions this season, was picked off in the end zone by Dawson Weber early in the second quarter and Destin Talbert snatched a leaping one-handed interception in the end zone with 3:05 to play.

The Dukes (12-2) begin their transition to the FBS.

Wide receiver Christian Watson did not play for NDSU. The 6-foot-5, 208-pound senior, a projected mid-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, missed the first two playoff games with a hamstring injury.

North Dakota State, which has won eight of the last 10 FCS national championships, limited the Dukes to their fewest points since West Virginia beat JMU 20-13 on August 31, 2019.

