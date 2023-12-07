Luca Doncic has first first-half triple-double in Mavericks' 147-97 victory over Jazz

Doncic went into the final 90 seconds of the second quarter with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. He grabbed a rebound with 1:11 left following a missed free throw by Keonte George. With 59 seconds left in the period, he lofted a pass inside to Dereck Lively II, whose dunk produced his 10th assist.

With real-time statistics for players on the court displayed on the American Airlines Center video boards, the crowd was following Doncic’s progress and erupted in cheers following Lively’s dunk. It was the first 25-point first-half triple-double in NBA history.

It was the Mavericks' highest-scoring game this season and two points short of their highest-scoring game ever in regulation.

Dallas’ 52-point lead in the closing minutes was one point short of the franchise record set in November 2014 in a 123-70 win over Philadelphia.

Doncic shot 14 of 25 from the floor, 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. He played 32 minutes sitting out the fourth quarter.

Doncic finished the half shooting 10 of 17 from the floor, 6 of 10 from 3-point distance in 20 minutes. He was a plus-22 as Dallas built a 74-51 lead.

Doncic’s 60 triple-doubles have come in 349 regular-season games. Bird played 897.

Doncic started quickly, hitting his first two shots — both beyond the arc — in the first 57 seconds.

Kyrie Irving had 26 points for Dallas. The Mavericks lost their previous two games, both at home, while missing one of their star guards: Doncic (Friday vs. Memphis, birth of child) and Irving (Saturday vs. Oklahoma City, foot injury).

Ochai Agbaji led the Jazz with 21 points. Utah played without top scorers Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. Markkanen, also its leading rebounder, has a hamstring injury and has missed six consecutive games. Clarkson sat out for the fourth time in five games with an injured thigh.

The Jazz have the most road losses in the NBA this season with 10 in 11 games.

The game was added to the schedule last week after both teams were eliminated from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Mavericks: At Portland on Friday night.

