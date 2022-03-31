LSU's Kim Mulkey wins AP Coach of the Year for third time

LSU rose to No. 6 in the AP poll and hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers lost to Ohio State in the second round and finished with more than 25 wins for the first time since the 2007-08 season. Mulkey compared this season to her first at Baylor when she inherited a team that won just seven games the year before she took over.

“You make goals that are realistic such as having a winning season,” she said. “Beat your first ranked team, we’re going to celebrate that. In conference if we finish in the top half of SEC we can then potentially get to the NCAA Tournament. It sounds so simple. but you have to crawl before you can walk, and have to walk before you can run. We were just realistic.”

The Tigers went 13-3 in the tough Southeastern Conference and had wins over Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky. Mulkey's squad also played South Carolina tough, only falling by six points.

Mulkey grew up in Louisiana and won national titles with Louisiana Tech as both a player and assistant coach before a 21-year run at Baylor in which she won three national titles and became the fastest coach in women’s college basketball history to 600 victories, doing so in just 700 games. In 2020, she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mulkey also won AP Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2019 while at Baylor.

“I can't name all the things that the team did this year but it was unbelievable,” she said. “We were not supposed to do what we did in a year. That’s hard to do.”

Caption LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a call during the second half of a women's college basketball game against Ohio State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton