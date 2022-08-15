LSU QB Brennan ends college career before 6th season

The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision on Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brennan then missed all of last season because of a non-football arm injury that occurred during a fishing outing at the end of August camp.