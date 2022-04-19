journal-news logo
X

Lowrie, Puk, Trevino among 6 A's added to COVID-19 IL

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher A.J. Puk delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher A.J. Puk delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Infielder Jed Lowrie and relievers A.J. Puk and Lou Trivino were among six players added to the COVID-19 injured list by the Oakand Athletics before their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Reliever Kirby Snead, infielder Chad Pinder and catcher Austin Allen also were put on the COVID-19 IL and joined outfielder Scott Piscotty, placed on the list on Friday.

“We definitely have been faced with some challenges.” A’s rookie manager Mark Kotsay said. “I think the way you handle those challenges enables you to get through them quicker, take it on and move forward. The game of baseball, any sport really, is a reflection of life. And so my message is always: stay positive, optimism wins.”

Pitcher Sam Selman and infielders Nick Allen and Christian Lopes were added to the A's active roster as substitute players.

Oakland went 5-5 on its opening trip.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie reacts to his three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Romero during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie reacts to his three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Romero during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie reacts to his three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tommy Romero during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (10) celebrates his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Mazza during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (10) celebrates his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Mazza during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder (10) celebrates his solo home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Chris Mazza during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 11, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?
2
White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests
3
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
4
Zelenskyy: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
5
LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top