Löw to quit as Germany coach after European Championship

FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo, Coach of German national soccer team Joachim Loew carries two balls during a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Vatutinki near Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,File)
Nation & World | 26 minutes ago
The German soccer federation says Joachim Löw will step down as coach of the national team after this year’s European Championship

BERLIN (AP) — Joachim Löw will step down as Germany coach after this year's European Championship.

The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's tournament.

Loew, who coached Germany to its fourth World Cup title in 2014, said in a statement that he was taking the step “full of pride and huge gratitude, but still with unwaveringly great motivation as far as the upcoming European Championship is concerned."

FILE - In this March 15, 2019, file photo,Coach of German national soccer team Joachim Loew is on his way to a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,File)
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo German national soccer team coach Joachim Loew smiles during a training session at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Vatutinki near Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
