Low-cost fashion chain H&M sees sales 16% drop due to virus

“Although the challenges are far from over, we believe that the worst is behind us and we are well placed to come out of the crisis stronger,” she said of the pandemic.

Currently 166 stores, representing 3% of the total number of stores, are still closed, and the group noted “a large number of stores still have local restrictions and limited opening hours.”

Besides H&M, the group includes brands like COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME, ARKET and Afound. It has about 5,000 stores in 74 markets and approximately 179,000 employees. It sells online in 51 markets.