Love's big shots lift Carolina past UCLA, into Elite Eight

In their second-round win over Baylor, the Tar Heels squandered a 25-point lead only to pull things together and pull out the game in overtime.

That game got dicey once Brady Manek got tossed for throwing an inadvertent elbow. Manek played all but two minutes in this one and finished with 13 points.

Armando Bacot had 14 points and 15 rebounds for North Carolina, the most crucial of which came when he tipped in a miss by R.J. Davis with 15 seconds left to build Carolina's lead to five points — the biggest it had been to that point.

But this game, especially the second half, belonged to Love, who started heating up as soon as he came out of the locker room. He scored seven of North Carolina’s first 12 points of the half, then, with the game tied at 44, scored 10 in a row for the Tar Heels.

Those included a pair of twisting, practically no-look layups and an NBA-range 3-pointer. He followed that with a heat-check 3, jacked up from the elbow under pressure. It missed, but that didn’t stop him.

FREE FLOWING

In a rarity for the NCAA Tournament, or any basketball game played outside a playground, the teams went exactly 9 full minutes to start without a single whistle stopping play.

UCLA led 18-14 at that point. Then, sadly, reality hit with two TV timeouts over the ensuing 29 seconds of action.

INJURY UPDATE

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. played all but two minutes despite the ankle he sprained last week against Saint Mary's. He had 10 points and five rebounds but shot 1 for 11 in the second half.

RECORD-TYING

This was North Carolina's 129th victory in the tournament, which ties Kentucky for the all-time lead.

Caption North Carolina's Caleb Love gets a hug after North Carolina won a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption North Carolina's Brady Manek, right, goes up for a shot against UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption North Carolina's Armando Bacot, left, goes up for a shot against UCLA's Myles Johnson during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption North Carolina's Caleb Love (2) collides with UCLA's Tyger Campbell (10) as Armando Bacot (5) and Myles Johnson (15) look on during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Credit: Chris Szagola

Caption North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis reacts during the first half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption UCLA's Tyger Campbell (10) tries to get past North Carolina's R.J. Davis (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption UCLA's Tyger Campbell goes up for a shot past North Carolina's R.J. Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke