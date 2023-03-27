Louvre staff block entrances as part of pension protest

“If you firmly believe that this will bring some change, there’s plenty of other things that we can see in Paris," said Britney Tate, a 29-year-old doctoral student from California.

Others who had traveled thousands of miles were more vocal about the inconvenience.

“We’re going to respect their strike tomorrow, but to do this today, it’s just heartbreaking,” said Karma Carden, a tourist from Fort Myers, Florida. “We knew that Versailles would not be open because of the protest, but we knew the Louvre was open.

"I understand why they’re upset, but to do this to people from around the world who’ve traveled from around the world for this and paid thousands of dollars,” she added.

Credit: AP

