Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring

Mattingly was recently reprimanded by the chief of police for an email he sent in September that was critical of department leadership. He has been with Louisville police since 2000.

Mattingly's plans to write a book about the Taylor case set off a storm of criticism on social media earlier this month. The book's publishing house, Post Hill Press, lost its distributor after Simon & Schuster announced it would not be involved. The book had been scheduled for a fall release.