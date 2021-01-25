Louisville, NC State survive upset bids to remain atop poll

They weren't the only top teams to face stiff challenges in the past few days as third-ranked UConn fended off then-No. 25 Tennessee and No. 4 South Carolina edged LSU.

Fifth-ranked UCLA switched places with No. 6 Stanford in the poll after beating the Cardinal on Friday. The ranking matches the highest the Bruins have had in the past 22 years when they were also fifth in 2017. Before that, they hadn't been ranked that high since 1999.

The rest of the top 10 stayed intact with Maryland, Texas A&M, Baylor and Arizona remaining in their spots. West Virginia and South Dakota State entered the poll this week at No. 24 and 25 while Iowa State and Syracuse dropped out.

SIDELINED WOLVERINES:

Michigan lost its first game of the season this past week, dropping one spot to 12th in the poll, despite a 50-point effort by Naz Hillmon in the defeat to rival Ohio State. The Wolverines got some worse news Saturday night when the entire athletic department announced it was pausing after several positive tests for the new COVID-19 variant that spreads at a higher rate. The Wolverines will miss at least their next four games.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Arizona at UCLA, Sunday. The Wildcats won the first meeting between the teams by three points and Bruins would love to split the season series and remain in contention for a Pac-12 regular season championship. The two teams as well as Stanford all have two conference losses so far this season.

