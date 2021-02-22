Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload

He told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that Williams entered the store in the New Orleans suburb on Saturday with a loaded firearm and was asked to unload by a compliance officer.

Mayer said Williams “became agitated by the request and pulled his gun out of his pants and started firing." He said employees and customers returned fire and “eliminated the threat.”

Mayer also said he was limited in what he could tell news outlets as the investigation is still ongoing.

Herbert Fischbach's wife Nancy also confirmed that he was one of the three killed. She said Fischbach was a special effects specialist and an armorer, who supervised weapon usage on film sets.

Nancy Fischbach said her husband had been working at the gun shop because of COVID-19 restrictions on the film industry. She believes he died helping people inside the store.

“He helped people,” Fischbach said. “He bent over backwards for everybody...he would not hurt anybody unless they did something wrong.”

People react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

People are comforted by law enforcement as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A suspect fatally shot two people at a gun store in a suburb of New Orleans on Saturday afternoon, and the shooter also died during gunfire as others engaged the suspect both inside and outside the outlet, authorities said. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: Sophia Germer Credit: Sophia Germer

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives: ATF investigators look at evidence at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives: ATF investigators look at evidence at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

People react at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

An unidentified man looks down scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Chaplain stands next to two women hugging including one who was wearing a Jefferson Gun Outlet shirt at the scene of a multiple fatality shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, La. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton