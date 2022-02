Louisiana governor denies he delayed probe in deadly arrest

Edwards stayed mostly silent on the case until last May when the AP obtained and published long-withheld body camera video showing what really happened: white troopers jolting Greene with stun guns, punching him in the face and dragging him by his ankle shackles as he pleaded for mercy and wailed, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!”

The governor's news conference came just minutes after a heated, closed-door meeting with the Legislative Black Caucus that at times erupted with members cursing over his muted response to Greene's deadly arrest.

Some caucus members asked why Edwards did not speak out or follow up more forcefully when informed of the circumstances.

“A man died in custody. You don’t ask his name. You don’t ask what happened? You don’t get any facts?” one of the caucus members said, according to audio of the meeting obtained by the AP.

“This matter will not go away until there is an acknowledgement that there was a cover-up,” said another.

Edwards at one point said, “I am not going to tell you everything that has happened with the state police since I’ve been governor has been perfect."

"They’re alleging that I have been personally involved in these things and I have not,” Edwards told the caucus.

In his news conference, the governor also denied the state House speaker’s contention that he sought to discourage a legislative inquiry into the case last year by blaming Greene’s death on a car wreck.

Edwards directly contradicted Rep. Clay Schexnayder’s account that Edwards told him just that in June and called his relationship with the powerful Republican House speaker “especially strained.”

Schexnayder told AP outside the House chamber Tuesday that “I stand by my comment.” Asked whether his relationship with Edwards is “strained” he said, “I don’t have any ill will toward the governor.”

Leaders of Louisiana’s GOP-led legislature have vowed to take action against Edwards over his handling of the Greene case. The drama is playing out amid a more than two-year-old federal civil rights investigation into the deadly encounter and whether police brass obstructed justice to protect the troopers who arrested Greene.

Edwards expressed private frustration with the amount of time it has taken federal authorities to file charges in Greene’s death.

“Are they ever going to come out and have a charge?” the governor asked during his meeting with the Black lawmakers, adding he believed the troopers’ treatment of Greene had been criminal “from the very first time I saw” footage of it in October 2020.

Edwards at times struck a dejected tone during his meeting with the lawmakers.

“This is the worst,” he told them. “I can’t imagine a worse day in my life than today.”

“I apologize with the core of my soul that we haven’t made the progress over the last year that I hoped to have made and that I thought we were making with state police,” Edwards said. “I am more disappointed in me than probably you are.”

__

Mustian reported from New York and Bleiberg from Dallas.

Caption Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption FILE - This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera video shows other troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera video shows other troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE — This image taken from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.(Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE — This image taken from video from Louisiana state trooper Lt. John Clary's body-worn camera shows trooper Kory York standing over Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.(Louisiana State Police via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene that troopers engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” that ended with the Black motorist’s death. (Courtesy of the Greene family via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show Louisiana's governor was informed within hours of the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene that troopers engaged in “a violent, lengthy struggle” that ended with the Black motorist’s death. (Courtesy of the Greene family via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

