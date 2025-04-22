Lou Lamoriello is not returning as New York Islanders general manager

Lou Lamoriello is out as general manager of the New York Islanders
FILE - New York Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello responds to questions after the second day of the NHL hockey draft, June 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello responds to questions after the second day of the NHL hockey draft, June 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, file)
Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO – Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X

Lou Lamoriello is out as general manager of the New York Islanders, after the team said Tuesday the longtime NHL executive’s contract was not being renewed.

Managing partner John Collins will lead a search to find the Islanders’ next GM.

Lamoriello, 82, spent the past seven seasons running their hockey operations with a close connection to ownership. Before that, he worked as president and GM of the New Jersey Devils from 1987-2015, a stretch during which they won the Stanley Cup three times.

A Hall of Famer in the builders category, Lamoriello’s old-school approach with everything from not sharing information to banning facial hair for players and coaches made him a rarity in modern hockey and arguably played a part in stagnating the once widely successful franchise.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, Lou Lamoriello leaves an NHL hockey news conference in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Winfrey's new book club pick is Tina Knowles' memoir 'Matriarch'
2
The Latest: Retrial of Karen Read begins in the death of her Boston...
3
Student loans in default will be sent for collection. Here's what to...
4
Alabama inmate seeks his execution, saying he believes in 'an eye for...
5
Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her...