Lost and found: $1M lottery ticket recovered in parking lot

To make matters worse, if a player loses an unsigned ticket, anyone can claim it, the lottery said. So Slatten immediately began retracing his steps, eventually leading him back to the auto parts store where he saw the ticket lying in the parking lot.

“It’s a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it,” Slatten said.

He was able to retrieve the ticket — which somehow didn't get blown away — and claim his prize.

With the winnings, Slatten told the lottery he and his fiancée plan to continue working, upgrade their cars and buy a house of their own, as well as make investments. He said the couple hopes to live life without “a whole lot of worries."