Los Angeles prosecutors to review 1996 murder case of the Menendez brothers who killed their parents

Gascon said his office will review new evidence and also decide whether the case should be considered for resentencing. A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 29.

The new evidence presented in the petition includes a letter written by Erik Menendez that his attorneys say corroborates the allegations that he was sexually abused by his father.

The case has gained new attention in recent weeks after Netflix began streaming “The Menendez Brothers” documentary series.

The brothers were given life sentences for fatally shooting their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in 1989.

Lyle, who was then 21, and Erik, then 18, admitted they fatally shot-gunned their entertainment executive father and their mother, but said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s long-term sexual molestation of Erik.

Prosecutors contended there was no evidence of any molestation. They said the sons were after their parents’ multimillion-dollar estate.

Jurors rejected a death sentence in favor of life without parole.