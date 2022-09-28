Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of rapper PnB Rock

The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down Sept. 13 at a South LA restaurant while eating with his girlfriend. A robber approached their table and demanded items from the rapper, according to investigators.

“Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen,” police said in a statement. “He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance.”