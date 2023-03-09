Los Angeles police ID gunman in shooting of 3 officers

Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

LAPD officers were looking for a parolee at large, later identified as Magana, around 4 p.m. Wednesday. But when they found him, he was barricaded in a shed and refused to obey commands to surrender, the department said.

K-9 officers were called in to help, and the officers used what police described as a gas “chemical agent” in another effort to force Magana to surrender.

“Unfortunately, that suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers,” hitting three of them, Los Angeles Police Cmdr. Stacy Spell said during a news conference Wednesday.

SWAT robots were sent in to keep an eye on the suspect, and one fired gas into the shed.

The situation ended shortly before 9 p.m. Police later said the suspect was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

The lengthy time of the standoff shows the officers were “taking their time to try to de-escalate this and more importantly, resolve this peacefully,” Los Angeles Police Assistant Chief Al Labrada said. “And unfortunately, behavior of this individual did not result in that. A very deadly situation.”

