BreakingNews
Boy found dead after search of Great Miami River

Lorenzo Musetti makes adjustments to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Lorenzo Musetti just needed a little time to adjust

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
3 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti just needed a little time to adjust.

To life and to 6-foot-8 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard's serve.

Musetti advanced to the first Grand Slam quarterfinals of his career on Monday at Wimbledon by beating the 21-year-old Frenchman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

The No. 25-seeded Musetti dropped to the grass when Mpetshi Perricard sent a forehand long to end a 30-stroke rally and the match. His back to the ground, the 22-year-old Italian's chest heaved.

After an up-and-down season, Musetti is on quite a roll a the All England Club. He became a father in March.

“It’s been almost a year, really challenging with a lot of new experiences with the pregnancy of my girlfriend, and becoming a father. A lot of things happened and changed,” Musetti said in an on-court interview.

“I needed more time to find a balance on everything.”

He needed a set to find a balance on the hard-serving Mpetshi Perricard, who amassed 105 aces in three victories to reach the fourth round. Monday was his birthday.

Musetti converted five of 15 break point opportunities.

“Such a big day for me. I'm really happy and proud of this win against a really tough opponent. I struggled a little bit at the beginning — huge serve,” he said. “You can imagine how tough it is to return on that. I'm a little bit shaking still.”

Musetti will next face either No. 4 Alexander Zverev or No. 13 Taylor Fritz.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
King Arthur Baking's CEO on keeping America's oldest flour company in...
2
Japan and the Philippines sign a defense pact in the face of shared...
3
Indonesian landslide triggered by heavy rain leaves 12 dead and dozens...
4
CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Heat and a hurricane descend on the U.S., other wild...
5
Indian prime minister arrives in Russia on his first visit since Moscow...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top