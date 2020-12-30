Longtime Bruins captain Zdeno Chara leaves for Capitals

Chara was just the second European captain to win the Cup and will be teamed with Russian star Alex Ovechkin, who became the third when Washington earned its first franchise title in 2018.

The Capitals will now try to do it again with Ovechkin and Chara.

“We are extremely pleased to have Zdeno join the Capitals organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We feel his experience and leadership will strengthen our blue line and our team.”

The 6-foot-9 Chara is a seven-time All-Star whose camp had been in talks with the Bruins since before free agency opened in October. It seemed likely the native of Slovakia would return to Boston for his 23rd NHL season unless he decided to retire.

Instead, Chara and the Capitals will face the Bruins eight times in the realigned East Division after the season opens Jan. 13.

Bruins president Cam Neely in a video call last week left the door open to the possibility of Chara leaving, saying there were “a lot of factors in play about what makes sense for us and what makes sense for Zdeno.”

“We certainly respect Zdeno and everything he’s done for the organization and what he’s accomplished as a player and what he’s done both on and off the ice here in Boston," Neely said. “It’s really just a matter of what his desire is and how the coaching staff and we feel our lineup should look like, or could look like depending on the development of some of these young guys.”

Chara adds an experienced left-handed shot to an already deep Washington blue line led by Norris finalist John Carlson and re-signed physical presence Brenden Dillon. The addition of Chara could push young defensemen Jonas Siegenthaler and Martin Fehervary into reserve or taxi squad roles this season.

Chara will be playing in front of starting goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who was born nine months before Chara made his NHL debut for the New York Islanders in 1996. The Capitals had hoped to have veteran Henrik Lundqvist in net chasing his first title, but he was unable to join the team because of a heart condition.

