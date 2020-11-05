Long wait for Hawaii vote spurs call for more voter centers

Sandy Ma, the executive director of Common Cause Hawaii, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for good government, said she has been calling for more of these centers ever since she learned last year there would only be eight spread around the state.

She said Common Cause supports vote-by-mail because it improves voter turnout and allows voters to study their electoral choices in the comfort of their homes. Yet she said some people need in-person voting. Students and homeless individuals, for example, move a lot and may not get their ballot in the mail. Or people may need language translation or help reading their ballot.

“Vote by mail works for a lot of us. But it doesn’t work for all of us. And democracy should work for all of us," Ma said.

Ma said people waited between two to four hours on Tuesday at the two voter centers on Oahu, an island with about 549,000 registered voters. Common Cause volunteers reported lines lasting one to two hours on Maui Island and in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island.

Rex Quidilla, the Honolulu elections administrator, attributed the long lines the large number of people who showed up on the final day of voting, including many who also registered to vote or update their voter registration information. Voter registration takes time and can't be automated, he said.

He said 4,520 people showed up to vote on Tuesday on Oahu. About 40 percent of them were registering to vote.

This number compares to an average of about 1,000 who showed up at the centers each day over the previous 12 days, a figure Quidilla called “completely manageable.”

Lee said more education to make people aware that they can vote early and not at the last minute would help, as would efforts to counter misinformation that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to fraud.

Lee said unfounded allegations by President Donald Trump and others about voting by mail made some people question whether they should vote by mail even though there is no evidence such problems are widespread. Lee said voting by mail is in many ways more secure, given the signatures and bar codes on mail-in ballots and the option voters have to go online to check the status of their ballots.

In contrast to some states where there are efforts to limit voting, Lee said the intent in Hawaii was to maximize it. The record-breaking turnout “is a huge win for everybody,” he said.

"And so now the question is, how do you tweak the process going forward to account for some of these unforeseen situations and improve it so that next election we can break records all over again and get a whole new generation of people involved?” Lee said.