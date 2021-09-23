Long Beach opens up for grand prix return, IndyCar closer

“We're expecting very strong attendance and we want to create the same sense of excitement and energy this event typically carries,” Michaelian said Thursday. “We're doing that it in a very safe and secure manner. That's important because when this race concludes (Sunday) this will have been the safest mega-event in California open to anyone to attend.”

The 2019 race drew 187,000 spectators over three days, a 1% increase from the year before when the Grand Prix boasted its highest attendance total since 2000. Those who meander down to the water this weekend can feast at food trucks with an up-close seat to IndyCar's changing of the guard.

Alex Palou will win his first IndyCar championship on Sunday barring a total collapse in which a finish of 11th or better clinches the title. The 24-year-old is in just his second season in IndyCar, but a move this year to Chip Ganassi Racing has pushed a previously unknown driver to within one race of becoming the first Spanish champion of America's open-wheel series.

Palou will be up against Pato O'Ward, the 22-year-old star for Arrow McLaren SP trying to become IndyCar's first Mexican champion. O'Ward has had a strong season with the first two victories of his career and a bravado that has drawn parallels to the Juan Pablo Montoya.

No matter who wins between them — two-time champion Josef Newgarden, an American, is mathematically eligible but a longshot — IndyCar will have its first champion from a Spanish-speaking country since Montoya in 1999. The winner will also be the first champion under 25 since Scott Dixon, who has collected six crowns since that 2003 first title at 23.

O'Ward has said the championship is Palou's to lose, but didn't conceded after falling 35 points behind the leader last weekend at Laguna Seca. O'Ward raced at Long Beach in 2019 (12th-place finish) but Palou saw the circuit for the first time in his life on Thursday.

“I’m going for the win in Long Beach, whatever it takes,” O'Ward said. “We still have a shot. I know things can go south real quick in racing. All I can do is just send it, take the fight to the guys.”

Palou has taken a laid-back approach in part because he's teammates with Dixon and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. Three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Dario Franchitti is Ganassi's driving coach, so Palou has a priceless vault of tips and tricks to access.

Johnson even counseled Palou last month on the mental aspects of racing for championships. On Thursday, Palou participated in his first career helmet swap as a professional. A helmet swap is a sign of respect between drivers, who trade helmets that are more like pieces of art and carry significant personal meaning.

Palou, who has never won a championship at a major level and last won a title five or more years ago while karting in Spain, swapped with Johnson. It was one small celebration in what Palou has called “probably the most important week of my entire life.”

He vowed to “enjoy every single moment of” Long Beach but wasn't getting ahead of his title goal.

“It’s like putting salt on food, you need to have a balance,” he said.

It is expected to be as close to a typical Long Beach event as possible — with the added excitement of a championship race. Willy T. Ribbs, inducted Thursday into the Walk of Fame alongside current IndyCar pace car driver Oriol Servia — the last Spanish driver to win a race prior to Palou this season — believed the potential is there for a vintage Long Beach weekend.

Ribbs pointed at a glass-walled high-rise and said he watched the inaugural 1975 Grand Prix from inside the building. Three years later, he made his United States racing debut on the circuit, and Long Beach in 1990 was where Ribbs made his IndyCar debut.

“I've watching this place grow, I see what it means to the city and to the racing community,” Ribbs said. “If there's any two (races) in this country that auto racing built (the cities), it would be the Indianapolis 500 and the Long Beach grand prix.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - Italian driver Alex Zanardi rounds the eighth turn of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., in this Sunday, April 13, 1997, file photo. A Wyland whale mural is on the wall of a building behind the grandstands. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian) Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Caption FILE - Formula One drivers Mario Andretti, left, and Clay Regazzoni of Switzerland lead the field through the streets of Long Beach, Calif., during the early laps of the Long Beach Grand Prix, in this April, 3, 1977, file photo. The Grand Prix of Long Beach opens 17 months after the pandemic ended the crown jewel's streak as one of the longest continuously-running street events in racing. The city closed its downtown streets for the first time in 1975 to host a street race that became one of the most prestigious events in both motorsports but also for successful, annual festivals (AP Photo/File) Credit: Anonymous Credit: Anonymous

Caption FILE - Bruno Junqueira of Brazil goes through turn three during the first day qualifying for Champ Car's Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, in Long Beach, Calif., in this Friday, April 8, 2005, file photo. The Grand Prix of Long Beach opens 17 months after the pandemic ended the crown jewel’s streak as one of the longest continuously-running street events in racing. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: MARK J. TERRILL Credit: MARK J. TERRILL

Caption FILE - Rock Star Ted Nugent celebrates in the winners circle with hosts Long Beach Grand Prix Princess Cynthia Pressimone, left, and Kara Karr after he won the Toyota Pro-Celebrity race on the Grand Prix circuit in Long Beach, Calif., in this March 26, 1983, file photo. The city closed its downtown streets for the first time in 1975 to host a street race that became one of the most prestigious events in both motorsports but also for successful, annual festivals. AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File) Credit: Lennox McLendon Credit: Lennox McLendon

Caption FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, Alex Palou, second from left, of Spain, talks with a crew member before a practice session for a IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. IndyCar is on a two-week break, but the 24-year-old Palou has no plans to rest as he tries to reclaim his spot atop the championship standings. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption FILE - In this May 20, 2021, file photo, Alex Palou, of Spain, waits to drive during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. The bad news for Alex Palou is that he’s never raced before at Laguna Seca, the penultimate race in the IndyCar championship. The good news? Those trying to wrest the title away from Palou don’t have much experience, either. Laguna Seca only returned to the IndyCar schedule in 2019 and then was canceled last year during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings