London's Heathrow airport apologizes for travel disruptions

Compounding the problem, Heathrow said the punctuality of arriving flights is “very low” because of delays at other airports and airspace congestion across Europe.

Heathrow said it started recruiting in November in anticipation of this summer's recovery in travel demand and expects security staffing will be back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of July. It also has reopened Terminal 4 to give passengers more space.

U.K. airlines have been slashing their summer flight schedules after authorities ordered them to ensure they can operate without disruption over the summer. British Airways has cut 11% of its flights between April and October to avoid canceling flights on the day of departure.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said the airport will review the airlines' proposed cuts “and will ask them to take further action if necessary."

Underlining Heathrow's woes, the airport said in a separate statement that it ordered airlines operating in Terminals 3 and 5 to cancel 61 flights Monday because it was expecting more passengers there than it has capacity to serve.