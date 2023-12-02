London police make arrests as pro-Palestinian supporters stage events across Britain

Police in London say they've arrested two people during pro-Palestinian events, part of a “day of action” organized by campaigners around Britain
Nation & World
19 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Police in London said they arrested two people Saturday during pro-Palestinian events, part of a “day of action” organized by campaigners around Britain.

In the south London neighborhood of Brixton, a man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense for holding a placard, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers who made the arrest were then surrounded by other protesters and initially blocked from driving away, police said. A teenage boy was arrested for damaging a police vehicle.

In contrast to demonstrations on previous weekends since the Israel-Hamas war began, with marches by tens of thousands of protesters in central London, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign called for a “day of action” with events held across the U.K.

Events included ceasefire rallies and vigils in places such as London, Hull in the north of England, Coventry in the center and the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

