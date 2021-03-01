Locks down: German hairdressers reopen despite virus fears

“It's really important that we make smart decisions this week,” he said. “Smart decisions means that the mood must be taken on board — we must find the right balance between caution and opening, and we absolutely must not lose our nerves ... and simply fulfill all wishes.”

Germany’s disease control center reported 4,732 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours and another 60 deaths, bringing Germany's overall pandemic death toll to 70,105.

Germany had given 4.7% of its population a first vaccine shot as of Friday, while 2.4% had received a second jab — relatively slow progress that has drawn sharp criticism.

Bavaria and two neighboring states, meanwhile, plan to give 15,000 vaccine doses to the neighboring Czech Republic, which currently has the highest infection rate in the 27-nation European Union.

Soeder said the “symbolic measure” ultimately helps Germany, because Czech authorities want to use it in high-risk areas near the border and vaccinate cross-border commuters.

He also suggested that virus hotspots along the border should receive a greater share of available tests and vaccines to help contain the spread there.

Most of the German counties with high infection rates are near the Czech border.

Hairdresser Ute Augustin colors hair of a customer at a barber shop in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Monday, March 1, 2021. Hairdressers across Germany have reopened for business this morning after a more than 2-month closure, another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Customers buy flowers at a garden center in Munich, Germany, Monday, March 1, 2021. Some German federal states are allowing businesses such as flower shops and hardware stores another cautious step as the country balances a desire to loosen restrictions with concern about the impact of more contagious coronavirus variants. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP) Credit: Peter Kneffel Credit: Peter Kneffel