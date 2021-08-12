Local favorite Michele Thomson leads Women’s Scottish Open

Mi Jung Hur, the 2019 winner, was at 68 with Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Yealimi Noh, Ryann O’Toole, Kelsey MacDonald, Lauren Stephenson, Atthaya Thitikul, Olivia Cowan, Sarah Schmelzel and Becky Morgan. Defending champion Stacy Lewis opened with a 71.

“Here’s only one thing. Just keep (the ball) low,” Hur said. “If it’s helping, you can keep it low, too, but especially in the hurting, you have to keep it low for sure.”

Ranked 599th in the world, Thompson is winless on the LET and LPGA.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself,” said Thomson, who turned professional in 2009 and became a police officer for a few years before returning to the game. “Just want to play every hole as it comes and see what happens at the of the week.”