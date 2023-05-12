X

Lobbyist pleads guilty to conspiracy in scheme to bribe Michigan marijuana board chair

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
57 minutes ago
A fourth person has pleaded guilty in a scheme to bribe the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A fourth person pleaded guilty Friday in an investigation of bribery at the now-defunct Michigan marijuana licensing board.

A lobbyist, Brian Pierce, said he conspired to give $42,000 and other benefits to Rick Johnson to help clients with marijuana license applications before the board was disbanded in 2019.

Johnson pleaded guilty in April, admitting that he accepted at least $110,000 in exchange for approving applications. A businessman and another lobbyist have also pleaded guilty in the FBI investigation.

Johnson, a former Republican state lawmaker, served as speaker of the House from 2001 through 2004.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight inside a state agency.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. Voters approved the recreational use of marijuana in 2018.

In Other News
1
Doomsday plot: Idaho jury convicts woman in murders of 2 children...
2
Amid confusion along US-Mexico border, El Paso pastors provide migrants...
3
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declines to provide details on...
4
Kansas governor vetoes measures to aid anti-abortion centers, limit...
5
Falcons RB Bijan Robinson signs contract, debuts No. 7 jersey at rookie...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top