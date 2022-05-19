Lo van Pham honored to be first Asian American official

Van Pham, 49, grew up surrounded by Dallas Cowboys fans in Amarillo, Texas. He started playing football as a kid and continued through high school. He turned to officiating to stay connected to the sport while pursuing a graduate degree at the University of Colorado.

“When I signed up for it, it was kind of out of boredom and out of love for the game,” he said. “I remember telling my friends what I was doing, their first comment: ‘Are you nuts? Are you crazy? You got better things to do on a Saturday and Sunday.’

"I actually love this. This is what I grew up playing, and I just absolutely love the game. And from there, it just made me want to get better.”

Van Pham attended officiating clinics and camps after moving back to Texas from Colorado. He trained with a high school association and developed his skills as an official.

Van Pham joins the NFL from the Big 12 Conference. He’ll work as a side judge while maintaining his day job because officials aren’t full-time employees. Van Pham’s background is civil structure engineering.

“Since being in Power Five football, most of my friends seem to think that football is really my full-time job, and my real job is my part-time job,” he said.

The NFL has 121 on-field game officials, 49 of them are women or minorities.

Being a dad is van Pham's favorite job; he and his wife, Kelly, have two sons ages 7 and 2.

“They keep me humble,” he said. “They remind me of what my job is that’s No. 1, be a father. That’s the most important thing to be a father and to be a great husband.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL