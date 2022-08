Lloyd has 26, sends Storm over Aces in WNBA semis opener

Seattle controlled much of the game, leading through the first 3 1/2 quarters after building a 12-point lead in the first half.

Las Vegas didn’t enjoy its first lead until the fourth quarter, when veteran guard Riquna Williams' 3-pointer from the corner made it 65-64 with 6:09 left.

The Storm wasted no time in attacking early, as they built a 15-4 lead midway through the first quarter. Seattle got balanced scoring, with five players contributing, including Ezi Magbegor coming off the bench to add four.

Las Vegas struggled to find any sort of rhythm, as a pop-and-shot approach left them with a paltry 5-of-18 (27.8%) shooting performance in the first quarter. Both Wilson and Plum went scoreless while the Storm held a 26-15 lead after one.

The Aces responded with a much better defensive effort and seemed to be much more comfortable attacking the rim to climb back into the game.

Led by Wilson, the Aces used a 12-4 run to cut Seattle’s lead to 30-27. Stewart took over from that point, scoring nine of her team’s points during a quarter-ending 13-9 run to send the Storm into the locker room with a 43-36 halftime lead.

GUCCI ROW

The stars came out for the series opener, joining Aces owner Mark Davis and Raiders tight end Darren Waller, fixtures at home games all season. Also in attendance were women’s basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue, Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, UFC president Dana White, Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson, and Governor Steve Sisolak.

UP NEXT:

The Storm and Aces play Game 2 in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

___

More WNBA playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-playoffs and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) and forward Stephanie Talbot (7) celebrate after a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) and forward Stephanie Talbot (7) celebrate after a play against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots around Seattle Storm's Tina Charles during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) shoots around Seattle Storm's Tina Charles during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, left, and Seattle Storm's Tina Charles vie for the ball during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher Combined Shape Caption Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, left, and Seattle Storm's Tina Charles vie for the ball during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball semifinal playoff series Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher