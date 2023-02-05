Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys

Slouchy and roomy spoke to many of the men, as did an embroidered denim shorts ensemble for Benny Blanco.

“Who can’t stop talking about Doja Cat donning 30,000 red Swarovski crystals for Paris Fashion Week? Well, she certainly doesn’t disappoint at the Grammys as she totally channeled the queen of darkness," Katz said. “The Mia Farrow 60′s haircut was a perfect match for this look.”

Viola Davis, meanwhile, completed her EGOT by winning a Grammy at the Grammys pre-telecast ceremony in a Naeem Kahn red, silver and blue tiered sequin short-sleeved gown.

Shania Twain isn’t up for a Grammy. She’s not presenting. That, she says, freed her to have fun with fashion. Twain’s hair was red and her Harris Reed wide-belled pantsuit was adorned with huge black polka dots against white. She topped it off with a high, matching wide-brim hat.

“Here I am with all my new fun things to wear,” she says. Reed is a young British American designer she wanted to support. Her goal: “I just wanted to add some pop and cheer.”

Laverne Cox WAS “Wakanda Forever” in her custom strapless leather Kim Kassas embellished warrior figure dress and African-inspired jewelry, Katz said. “Paying homage to the African culture through fashion is always in style.”

