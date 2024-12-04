Breaking: JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize her son’s victory with Trump

Liverpool's lead cut in the Premier League and Man City finally ends winless run

Liverpool’s lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool, at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool, at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)
Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
26 minutes ago
X

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League was cut to seven points after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Wednesday.

Chelsea moved up to second by thrashing last-place Southampton 5-1, while Manchester City ended its seven-game winless run with a 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool's result will give hope to its title rivals after Fabian Schar's 90th-minute equalizer at St James' Park.

Arne Slot's team had twice come back from a goal down to take the lead in the 83rd through Mohamed Salah's second goal of the match. But it was denied an eighth-straight win when Newcastle produced a fightback of its own.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Liverpool, at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Wednesday, Dec 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ian Hodgson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game against Liverpool during a Premier League soccer match at St. James' Park, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Newcasatle, England. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after Manchester City's Jeremy Doku scores his sides third goal during a Premier League soccer match against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Manchester, England. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, greets Kevin De Bruyne during a substitution at the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Noni Madueke celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Wednesday Dec. 4, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Wednesday Dec. 4, 2024. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
White House says at least 8 US telecom firms, dozens of nations...
2
Trump selects a former soldier and Iraq War veteran to serve as Army...
3
Jury revisits key videos in NYC subway chokehold death trial
4
New LAPD chief says he will work to protect immigrants ahead of Trump's...
5
Georgia mayor acquitted of charges that he intentionally stashed gin in...