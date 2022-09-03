Liverpool held again, Chelsea rallies for win in EPL

Tottenham’s start to the league has been more impressive, and Antonio Conte’s team remained unbeaten after beating Fulham 2-1 at home in another London derby, with Harry Kane scoring his fifth goal of the season.

In the highest-scoring game of the day, Ivan Toney had a hat trick for Brentford in a 5-2 win over Leeds, whose American manager Jesse Marsch was sent off in the second half for protesting a refereeing decision.

Bournemouth came from 2-0 down in the second half to earn a 3-2 away win at Nottingham Forest in a game between promoted sides, while Wolverhampton earned its first victory of the season by beating Southampton 1-0.

Newcastle missed a host of chances as it was held at home by Crystal Palace to 0-0.

Manchester City played at Aston Villa late, while leader Arsenal was traveling to Manchester United on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super Combined Shape Caption Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks on the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Combined Shape Caption Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption Chelsea's Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth