Liverpool beats Man City 3-1 for Community Shield

The traditional season curtainraiser played out as expected with England's top best sides going at it once again, but it was the nuance of what the new signings might bring which attracted the intrigue.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 matches for Borussia Dortmund before his summer move and he is likely to add many more for City once he and they have adjusted to each other.

The Norway international had the fewest touches of any player in the first half — eight — and the service he received throughout was scant. But he was always a threat, and his last chance in stoppage time was his worst shot when he blasted against the crossbar when faced with an open goal six yards out.

Nunez, however, justified manager Jurgen Klopp's decision to continue his integration from the bench. He scored four second-half goals in a preseason friendly against Leipzig but that was not enough to persuade Klopp to start him.

But when he was introduced he was a bundle of energy and, unlike City with Haaland, Liverpool seemed to be better equipped to supplement his talents.

With virtually his first touch he was brought down by Ederson, who was spared by an offside flag, and then the City goalkeeper raced out to block Nunez's shot with his chest after Jordan Henderson played him through.

Nunez is more a traditional No. 9 and less the multifunctional player Klopp usually prefers but that can work to his advantage and when he climbed highest to head down, the ball struck the arm of Ruben Dias.

Referee Craig Pawson waved away handball claims but having been advised to consult the pitchside monitor he awarded a penalty and Salah swept past Ederson.

But Nunez was not finished there, and his poacher's instinct saw him stoop to head home Robertson's knockdown in added time.

It was a pulsating finish to a game which ebbed and flowed, with Alexander-Arnold putting Liverpool ahead in the 21st minute from a pass rolled invitingly by Salah.

City improved in the second half and Alvarez, introduced at the same time as Nunez, equalised in the 70th after third-choice goalkeeper Adrian saved Phil Foden's initial effort but fumbled the rebound. Alvarez followed in the exalted footsteps of Sergio Aguero and Carlos Tevez as only the third Argentine to score in the Community Shield.

He will, however, still play second fiddle to Haaland while Nunez has begun the process of establishing himself as Liverpool's long-term option up front and ensuring the summer sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich quickly becomes an afterthought.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, centre, heads the ball to scores his side's third goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, second right, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FA Community Shield soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)