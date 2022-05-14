journal-news logo
Liverpool beats Chelsea to win FA Cup, keep quad hopes alive

Chelsea's Jorginho, right, fights for the ball with Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Nation & World
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Liverpool beat Chelsea in the first-ever FA Cup final penalty shootout at Wembley to stay in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool beat Chelsea in the first-ever FA Cup final penalty shootout at Wembley to stay in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies on Saturday.

Just like in the League Cup final in February, the showpiece ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time before Liverpool prevailed again. This time, the Reds were helped by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mason's penalty being saved before Konstantinos Tsimikas clinched the 6-5 shootout win with his first-ever goal for the club.

It was Liverpool's first FA Cup final triumph since 2006 — one of the two previous shootouts that settled the cup final that both happened in Cardiff while Wembley was being rebuilt.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, front left, jumps for the ball with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

