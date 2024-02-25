Liverpool beats Chelsea 1-0 to win the English League Cup

Virgil van Dijk has headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup title by securing a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a record-extending 10th English League Cup title by securing a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.

The center back's header in the 28th minute of extra time settled a tense clash that had ended 0-0 in regulation.

It clinched an eighth piece of major silverware for Jurgen Klopp and ensured the Liverpool manager will not end his final season at the club empty-handed.

Klopp will step down at the end of the season, but victory in the League Cup has kept his team on course for an improbable quadruple of trophies.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table and is still in contention for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was hoping to win his first major trophy in England after previous spells with Southampton and Tottenham.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
What killed Flaco the owl? New York zoologists testing for toxins...
2
At least 15 Catholic worshippers were killed in an attack during a...
3
US and British strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen answer militants’ surge...
4
Off to Michigan, Haley is staying in the race despite Trump's easy...
5
Serbia protests after Croatia's foreign minister calls Vučić a Russian...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top