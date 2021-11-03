Liverpool, Ajax cruise into Champions League knockout rounds

The Netherlands champion made it back-to-back big wins over Dortmund, which had veteran defender Mats Hummels sent off in the first half.

Second-place Dortmund trails Ajax by six points in Group C with two rounds left. Dortmund is level on points with Sporting Lisbon, which routed Beşiktaş 4-0 and hosts the German side next on Nov. 24.

Real Madrid and Inter Milan — two of the 12 Super League clubs — have taken control of Group D from upstart Sheriff after important wins Wednesday.

Karim Benzema's goals ensured Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 and lead the standings by two points from Inter. The Italian champion made it two straight wins over Sheriff, 3-1 away to the champion of Moldova.

Manchester City overpowered Club Brugge 4-1 and was rewarded with top spot in Group A after late drama at Leipzig where Paris Saint-Germain drew 2-2.

A PSG team missing the injured Lionel Messi rallied from an early Leipzig surge to lead at halftime through two goals by Georgino Wijnaldum.

PSG dropped points after a stoppage-time penalty by Leipzig substitute Dominik Szoboszlai.

City took a one-point lead over PSG before they meet in Manchester in three weeks’ time.

Caption Liverpool's Diogo Jota heads the ball to score his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp waves to supporters during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Real Madrid's Karim Benzema scores the opening goal during a Group D Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Group D Champions League soccer match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Ajax's Sebastien Haller, left, hscores his side's second goal against Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the Champions League group C soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Ajax Amsterdam in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha, left, and Liverpool's Joel Matip react during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super

Caption Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League Group A soccer match between Manchester City and Club Brugge at the Etihad stadium, in Manchester, England, Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira) Credit: Rui Vieira Credit: Rui Vieira

Caption AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gestures during the Champions League group B soccer match between AC Milan and Porto at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Porto's Evanilson, second left, heads the ball to hit the bar during the Champions League group B soccer match between AC Milan and Porto at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Porto's Luis Diaz, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between AC Milan and Porto at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Caption Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(AP Photo/Jon Super) Credit: Jon Super Credit: Jon Super