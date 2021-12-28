Live updates: Mayor blasts DeSantis over lack of support

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING TODAY:

MADRID — A recent sharp surge in coronavirus infections in Spain gave no signs of abating Tuesday with nearly 100,000 cases reported in the previous 24 hours, a new all-time pandemic high.

Health Ministry data showed that the 14-day infection rate soared to 1,360 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 1,206 new cases on Monday, nearly twice the level from a week earlier and five times the incidence rate at the beginning of December.

Authorities reported a total of 99,671 new positive cases, a new daily record for the seventh consecutive day.

But the sharp increase in contagion is not replicating the flow patients requiring hospital care that strained Spain’s public health system in previous surges, something that experts partially explain because of a vaccine uptake of more than 80% of the total population. Intensive care unit occupation with COVID-19 patients remained at an average of 18.7% of the national capacity.

With 114 new casualties, the pandemic’s confirmed death toll is 89,253 in the southern European country.

ATLANTA — Georgia is setting new records for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

An extremely rapid rise in cases pushed totals on Tuesday beyond peaks previously set in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday, a combination of molecular PCR tests and rapid antigen tests.

The seven-day average of positive tests in Georgia roe to nearly 10,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals rose to nearly 2,200 statewide on Tuesday.

Rising cases led the city of Atlanta to cancel its New Year’s Peach Drop. Emory University says it will begin spring semester classes online. And some public schools say they will require students to again wear masks in January.

SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Health has reported a new record number of cases tallied in a single day.

The Seattle Times reports state officials confirmed 6,235 new cases on Dec. 24. The state’s previous single-day record number of cases was 5,526 cases on Dec. 7, 2020.

Dec. 24 also marked the first time Washington state reported over 6,000 cases in a single day.

The spike in cases mirrors that of other U.S. cities as the highly contagious omicron variant has become dominant.

HONOLULU — The University of Hawaii will conduct mostly online classes for the first two weeks of the spring semester as the state watches a surge in omicron coronavirus cases.

Hawaii has had all-time record high daily COVID-19 numbers in recent days. University of Hawaii officials say that campuses across the islands will temporarily move many classes to online instruction.

In an email to students and staff, University of Hawaii President David Lassner says only classes that can be “effectively taught online” will change.

Other classes will be taught in person but with physical distancing, mask wearing and health screenings in place

ATLANTA — Emory University’s president said Tuesday the school is switching to virtual classes to start the spring semester because of a national surge in COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant.

In a letter to the university community, President Gregory Fenves said Emory will transition back to in-person learning on January 31 if conditions permit that.

The switch to remote learning applies to undergraduate, graduate and professional courses. Residence halls will remain open, though students are encouraged to delay their return to campus.

COVID-19 infections in the Atlanta area, where Emory is located, are climbing rapidly.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose to nearly 8,700 a day on Monday, according to the state Public Health Department. That’s nearing the peaks that Georgia saw in infection numbers in early January and early September.

LONDON — The U.K. has reported another record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a further 129,471 infections on Tuesday.

The data was incomplete because of the Christmas holidays, and did not include figures from Scotland or Northern Ireland.

A further 18 people had died after testing positive for the coronavirus, the government said.

Officials have said some 90% of cases in the country are now the omicron variant.

Despite the high daily infections Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has said it is not imposing further virus restrictions in England before the new year. Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which make their own public health rules, began shuttering nightclubs and limiting social gatherings from Boxing Day.

