Live updates | French exit polls show victory for Macron

— Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

— France's presidential rivals: Key moments, private lives

— EXPLAINER: How France's old-school voting system works

— Follow all AP stories on France's 2022 presidential election at https://apnews.com/hub/france-election-2022

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

PARIS — Voter turnout is lower than usual in France’s presidential runoff Sunday, apparently reflecting voter frustration with both candidates, centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

Turnout at 5 p.m. Paris time (1500 GMT) stood at 63%, the Interior Ministry said. That was below the 65% at the same time in the last presidential runoff in 2017, when Macron overwhelmingly beat Le Pen, and the 72% in when Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency in 2012.

Polls before Sunday’s election gave Macron a solid lead over Le Pen, but to keep it he needs the support of many left-wing voters who shunned both him and Le Pen in the first-round election on April 10. Many of those voters may choose to stay home this time instead.

Polling agency projections and early official results are expected after final voting stations close in France at 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

___

LE TOUQUET, France — The two candidates for France’s presidential runoff have cast their ballots — and basked in adoring crowds outside their polling stations.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen went first, cheerily greeting election workers in the northern town of Henin-Beaumont, in France’s struggling former industrial heartland. She emerged from the ballot booth beaming to drop it in a transparent box. Outside, she took selfies with supporters.

Then came incumbent Emmanuel Macron, who shook dozens of hands — and was handed a small child to hold up — on his journey from his family home in the resort town of Le Touquet on the English Channel to his voting station.

Inside, he greeted yet more people, posed for photographs with his wife Brigitte, and cast his ballot with a wink for the cameras. The voting booths were shielded by curtains in the red-white-and-blue of the French flag.

About 48.8 million voters are eligible to take part in the runoff, which is being watched around Europe. Early results are expected Sunday night.

___

PARIS — France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe’s future.

Centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron is the front-runner, but he's fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

The centrist Macron is asking voters to trust him for a second five-year term despite a presidency troubled by protests, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

The result of voting in France, a nuclear-armed nation with one of the world’s biggest economies, could also impact the conflict in Ukraine, as France has played a key role in diplomatic efforts and support for sanctions against Russia.

Combined Shape Caption Ballot papers are placed on a table as people prepare to cast their votes in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption Ballot papers are placed on a table as people prepare to cast their votes in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron makes a selfie with young residents after a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron makes a selfie with young residents after a campaign rally Friday, April 22, 2022 in Figeac, southwestern France. Emmanuel Macron is facing off against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in France's April 24 presidential runoff. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption French far-right contender Marine Le Pen casts her vote in Henin-Beaumont, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption A woman pushes a dog in a buggy as she arrives to cast her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption A woman pushes a dog in a buggy as she arrives to cast her vote in the second round of the French presidential election in Marseille, southern France Sunday, April 24, 2022. Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate and French President Emmanuel Macron are facing each other in a rematch of the 2017 presidential election runoff. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron waves from his car after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption People queue to vote at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption People queue to vote at a polling station in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption A woman leaves the polling station after voting in the second round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption A woman leaves the polling station after voting in the second round of the French presidential election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron greets well-wishers after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption French President and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron greets well-wishers after casting his vote in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined Shape Caption Voters cast their ballots in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Voters cast their ballots in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Voters queue to cast their ballots in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Voters queue to cast their ballots in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption A ballot paper for centrist President Emanuel Macron dropped on the floor in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with incumbent Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption A ballot paper for centrist President Emanuel Macron dropped on the floor in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with incumbent Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption A voting official dressed in the traditional Alsacian costume works at a polling station Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Osthoffen, eastern France. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption A voting official dressed in the traditional Alsacian costume works at a polling station Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Osthoffen, eastern France. France began voting in a presidential runoff election with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right rival Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Voters cast their ballots in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Voters cast their ballots in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption A torn up poster reveals a second similar one of centrist incumbent President Emmanuel Macron outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Combined Shape Caption A torn up poster reveals a second similar one of centrist incumbent President Emmanuel Macron outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Combined Shape Caption A defaced election poster for far-right contender Marine Le Pen is seen outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Combined Shape Caption A defaced election poster for far-right contender Marine Le Pen is seen outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Combined Shape Caption Defaced posters are seen outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Combined Shape Caption Defaced posters are seen outside a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Combined Shape Caption A woman votes at a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Combined Shape Caption A woman votes at a polling station in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday with repercussions for Europe's future, with centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron the front-runner but fighting a tough challenge from far-right contender Marine Le Pen. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori