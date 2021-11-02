Live updates: Virginia voters rank the economy as top issue

Schools became a focus of the race in its final weeks. A quarter of Virginia voters say the debate over teaching critical race theory in schools was the single most important factor in their vote for governor, but a similar percentage identified the debate over handling COVID-19 in schools as most important.

___

MORE ON ELECTION 2021:

— The Virginia governor's race is a test of how voters feel about Joe Biden's presidency

— What to watch on Election Day, with gubernatorial races and a vote on disbanding a police department among issues across the country

— The economy ranks as the top issue facing Virginia voters, with the pandemic and education trailing

— School board races become the new front in a culture war raging as resentments over coronavirus restrictions and anti-racism curriculum reach a boiling point

— Elections are being held for three open congressional seats in Ohio and Florida

— Voters in Minneapolis weigh the fate of the city police department after death of George Floyd

— Mayoral races could be huge milestones for Asian Americans

— Election officials appear on track to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day after a year of dealing with false claims and death threats

___

Caption Long-time Republican supporter Jim Wilson waits for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin to a arrive at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen